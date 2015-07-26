All games are produced and assembled in the USA.



Washington’s Crossing is an operational simulation of the American winter campaign of December 25th, 1776 to January 6th, 1777 that resulted in the twin victories of Trenton and Princeton and turned the fortunes of the American Revolution. The situation is fluid and desperate for both sides, allowing for numerous strategies for both players. Victory is determined through both battle victories and occupation of key objectives to simulate the British effort to pacify and restore the loyalty of New Jersey.



Washington’s Crossing is the first game in the Campaigns of the American Revolution series. Future linkable titles in the series will cover the New York campaign of 1776, the Philadelphia campaign of 1777, and the New Jersey campaign of 1778.



Washington's Crossing



Game Components:



The game consists of the following components:

200 die-cut counters

2 Player Charts

1 Full Color British Leader Display

1 Full Color American Leader Display

1 Full Color Setup Chart

1 22 x 34" map of New Jersey and Pennsylvania

1 10 sided die

1 24 Page Rule Booklet

Game Box



Game Designer : Roger Miller

Developer: Richard Handewith

Game Art: Mark Mahaffey



Battles of the Bulge: Celles



​Celles is a fast moving simulation of the fighting at the high watermark of the German Ardennes offensive, AKA "The Battle of the Bulge". The Germans are advancing towards the Meuse River and are running out of fuel and time to force a desperate crossing to achieve Hitler's goal of ultimate "Victory". The Allied forces are both trying to block the German advance and begin a counter-offensive to destroy the German Panzer Divisions.



Alternating random activation by formation provides players with uncertainty and excitement. Each turn, players receive a varying number of activations (not all formations may move and some may move more than once!) to represent fuel shortages, aggressive generalship, command uncertainty, and piecemeal reinforcements that provides players with a rich historical feel. After units move, strengths are reduced to simulate fatigue and lack of defensive preparation. This is a game for players who love to counter-attack!



Game Components:



The game consists of the following components:

1 - 22 x 17" full color map of the battle (3/4" Hexes)

88 - full color 5/8" die-cut counters

8 Page Rule Booklet

1 - Player Chart

​Ziploc Bag



Game Scale:



Map: 1 Mile per hex

Time: 2 turns per day

Units: 1 to 3 battalions per unit

Turns: 8

Play Time: 3 Hours

Players: 1 or 2

Solitare Suitablity: High



Comment on Boardgamegeek: "Best hex and counter wargame I've ever played. The activation/spent system is brilliant and makes each move a difficult and challenging choice. The game has a great sense of momentum and keeps me guessing. The simple rules and low number of units reminds me of the Napoleon 20 series from VPG but I like this system more. Can't wait for future games in this series."



Boardgamegeek Post: This is a nice little game. The chit pull system works a little differently; instead of having the chits in one cup, each side has its own cup. So, each side will usually be able to do something during a turn. It is also asymmetric, the Germans have the advantage at night, and the Allies have the advantage in the day. The combat and movement system are intertwined, it costs movement points to attack. So, the more movement points you can invest the more effective the attack and you have to plan a bit ahead to get full use out of your units and attacks tend to come in waves. Also, after a unit moves, it is flipped and becomes more vulnerable. Another point I like about the game is that both sides will attack and defend during the game and the German player has several different choices to make in his overall strategy. The two main ones being whether to dash to the Meuse with the 2nd Panzer or try to destroy the 84th infantry or some combination. In any case, every game will be a little different given the chit draws. I forgot to mention that there are two types of chits, one for units which allow you to activate that particular unit or one counter from another unit and tactical chits which will give some benefit when played. This game will stay in my collection and I would probably try other games in the series. In my first game the Germans lost, when they got hung up trying to take Rochefort and then overextended themselves attempting to reach the Meuse. The counterattack by the 2nd Armored was devastating.



The Road to Cheren



The road to Cheren is our new game covering the Eritrea campaign in East Africa in 1941. The campaign featured British and French forces versus the Italians in a wild and mountainous country. The game was designed by Kim Kanger who also designed Ici, c’est la France, Tonkin, and the soon to be released Dien Bien Phu, all by Legion Wargames.



Cheren is a game where the movement of each piece is critical. After movement your opponent may react but with only a few units, making player decisions difficult; do I go to the aid of a unit likely to be attacked or use my reaction to push troops forward in an area where I am on the offensive. After combat there is exploitation movement. Only motorized infantry, tanks and cavalry may exploit and are scarce in this campaign. In addition there is a very nice chit pull system to give both sides some special abilities and keep the enemy guessing as to what comes next. Finally some Italian native units may decide to join the Allies, or they may stay loyal, which creates extra tension in the game.





Components:

11 x 17" map

113 Die-cut double sided counters

Eight Page Rule Booklet

Ziplock Bag



Designed By Kim Kanger



Gazala: The Cauldron



Game Components:



The game consists of the following components:

1 - 22 x 17" full color map of the battle (3/4" Hexes)

168- full color 5/8" die-cut counters

12 Page Rule Booklet

1 - Player Chart

​Ziploc Bag



Gazala: The Cauldron simulates the mobile portions of the battle of Gazala south of Tobruk between May 27 and June 14 1942. An Axis attack was met by a furious Allied counter-attack which then developed into a grinding battle of attrition and maneuver that finally ended in massive Axis victory.



Alternating random activation by formation provides player with uncertainty and high re-playability as no two games will be alike. Each turn player receive a varying number of activations to represent the supply levels, command confusion, fatigue and intelligence of their armies and this leads to an ebb and flow to the battle as each side is dominant at different times. After units move, strengths are educed to simulate fatigue and lack of defensive preparation making counter-attacking key to the game. Minefields, airpower, anti-tank abilities and the armor versus infantry conflict are all modeled in a simple and effective set of rules.



There are two scenarios with a playing time of 3-7 hours.



Operation Battleaxe: Wavell vs. Rommel, 1941



Game Components:



The game consists of the following components:

1 - 22 x 17" full color map

88 - full color 5/8" die-cut counters

12 Page Rule Booklet

​Ziploc Bag



Operation Battleaxe is a quick-playing depiction of the June 1941 Allied offensive in the North African desert. The Allies possess more tanks, including the “Queen of the Desert,” the Matilda, and have mastery of the air. Crossing the Egyptian border into Libya their mission is simple: destroy the Afrika Korps, and lift the siege of Tobruk! The Axis forces in the path of the Allied advance occupy well-prepared strongpoints, and lurking somewhere behind them are the German panzers – and Rommel, “The Desert Fox.” The next three days of battle will decide the course of the war in the desert for months to come.



Utilizing a new and streamlined version of the “area-impulse” system players will experience the uncertainty of the desert battlefield. Each turn will contain a variable number of impulses, and both players will be challenged to determine whether it is better to attack first, or defend and then counter-attack. Having committed one’s infantry and armor to battle, artillery support may or may not be available. To win the Allied player must exploit his numerical edge in armor and artillery, plus airpower, to capture Axis positions and destroy German units. The Axis player must exploit his greater speed, operational flexibility and superior battlefield recovery, to recover lost ground and destroy Allied units. Fast, furious, and chess-like, this is a game for players who love concentrated action!



New! We have developed an advanced version of the game that introduces a modest increase in complexity while sacrificing none of the original's excitement!

Designed by: Mike Rinella



Play Time: 2-3 Hours

Solitaire Suitability: High



Extras



Extras



Invasion 1066: The Battle of Hastings



Invasion 1066: The Battle of Hastings is our exciting new game designed by Norm Smith. Originally published as Senlac Hill by Saxon Games, we have enhanced this great design by developing the rule set even further and providing new artwork by industry veteran Charles Kibler.



Can you as William the Conqueror become King of England? Or will Harold deny the invader and keep his throne? Map scale is 50 meters per hex and the units vary in size from 100 to 250 men. The game is quick-playing and bloody with easy to understand mechanics. Historical touches such as cavalry charges, army morale by troop type, leader loss, arrow supply, Saxon javelins, the Papal banner; it is all here in a very easy to play package.



Components:

11 x 17" map

140 die-cut counters

12 page rule booklet

2 player aids

ziploc bag



The Hastings Battlefield Controversy

​Hastings - not just any old hill. There has long been speculation and debate as to exactly where the Battle of Hastings was fought.



The designers commentary on the controversy

YouTube link to the T.V. Documentary

National newspaper coverage ( note the legal challenge mentioned in the final paragraph failed. )

Local newspaper coverage

Nick Austin has written extensively on his theory of the Crowhurst site and though not gaining much traction, we thought his work would be of interest. You can view here

Marc Morris supporting the traditional location of the battle





Orgun, Afghanistan 1983 - a strategic valley in the Paktika Province close to the Pakistan border. A large group of Mujahideen (800 strong) assaults fortified positions, including an airfield and a 19th century fortress, protected by a regiment of the Afghan Army reinforced by Soviet forces.



Game Mechanics

Area-Impulse system: fast and well-known combat resolution and activations. Interactive play with limited downtime between players. This is a card-assisted system for the element of surprises, helping to fit in the historical events into the game (soviet counselor, night assaults, radio jamming...). Low counter density. Minimal usage of markers.



Designer: Patrick Ruestchmann



On the stifling hot morning of August 9th, 1862, Maj. Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson’s corps of Confederate veterans encountered a lone Union division under the shadow of Slaughter’s Mountain (also known as Cedar Mountain). The isolated Union division belonged to Maj. Gen. Nathaniel Banks, Jackson’s rival during the Valley Campaign and an opponent who the great Stonewall had consistently defeated. The Confederate troops were some of the best in the Rebel army, they outnumbered the Union force and were under the command of one of the iconic generals of American history. What could possibly go wrong?



Stonewall’s Sword: The Battle of Cedar Mountain is a medium-sized wargame (176 counters and a 17” x 22” map) that allows you to explore the reasons why things almost went horribly wrong for the Confederates that day. The map scale is 140 yards/hex and each unit counter represents an infantry regiment or artillery battery. The game system features the Blind Swords chit-pull mechanic, which thrusts players directly into the fog-of-war of an American Civil War battlefield. Players are never quite sure of when formations will activate – neither the enemy’s units nor their own! Event chits, each tailored to the conditions that existed at the battle, provide players with opportunities to create out-of-sequence attacks, rallies and a myriad of other actions. Players are thus constantly challenged with each chit-pull to produce a plan of action that will best exploit the current circumstances on the field. This unpredictable player interaction creates not only an exciting gaming environment but also accurately simulates the confusion, intensity and unusual circumstances of the Cedar Mountain battlefield.



The game system also features a simple Brigade Orders mechanic that forces players to assign activated brigades one of four orders – Attack, Defend, Maneuver or Regroup. The assigned order sets the parameters for the activated units and dictates how they can move, what type of combat (if any) they can perform and if they can rally. This establishes the “tone” for the units in the upcoming turn and reflects the effects of command orders without the need for complex rules or order writing.



In addition, certain “what-if” options have been included, allowing the Union player to possibly get Ricketts’ Division to arrive sooner than it did historically or the Confederate player to have Jackson snap out of his “stupor” earlier in the day. Both of these possibilities can be influenced by the players through the allocation of their Command Event chits.

Stonewall’s Sword attempts to be a unique gaming experience – one that elicits a fun gaming experience in unison with a realistic representation of the Battle of Cedar Mountain. We hope you agree.





Components:

1 - 22"x17" full color map (3/4" Hexes)

176 - Die Cut 5/8" counters

24 page Rule Booklet

5 Player Charts

Ziploc Bag



LAST BATTLE: IE SHIMA, 1945 is a two-player game that simulates Operation Indispensable, the American invasion of the Japanese island of Ie Shima (Iejima or 家 島), April 16 to 22, 1945. One player commands the attacking American forces and the other player commands the defending Japanese forces.



Components:

1 - 22"x17" full color map

88 - Die Cut 5/8" counters

12 page Rule Booklet

1 Player Chart

Ziploc Bag



Components:

1 - 22"x17" full color map

88 - Die Cut 5/8" counters

36 - Player Cards

12 page Rule Booklet

2 Player Charts

Ziploc Bag



IRON BOTTOM SOUND III by K2 Publishing



Iron Bottom Sound III is a re-launch of Jack Greene’s award winning tactical naval combat game of the fighting in the Pacific in 1942-43. This game has been extensively updated from the original and includes twelve scenarios (and additional new rules) as well as additional ships for future scenarios to be made available on line at Quarterdeck International’s ConSim World (CSW) site.



Iron Bottom Sound III includes corrected scenarios from earlier versions, several 1943 actions, one Channel action between the Brits and the Germans, as well as two revised 1928 hypothetical actions between American and Japanese battleships and battlecruisers. The Japanese and Germans have slightly higher Victory Point value as their loss is tougher on them than the Allies.



This boxed bookcase style game (and a STOUT box at that!) weighing OVER a kilo contains the following components:



One 22.5” x 22” dark blue MOUNTED map.

Two cut out islands - one is Savo in the old traditional daylight hour’s style and Kolombangara in nighttime shades.

Two FULL countersheets. The ship counters, in Japanese and English, have top views on one side and silhouettes on the reverse for player’s choice. No generic images either, but the ACTUAL ship is displayed.

Two COLOR 11” x 17” combat charts, one in English, the other in Japanese.

Two 32 page rulebooks with scenarios with one ONLY in English. They represent my gaming philosophy of BIG print, plenty of room between lines (translation: EASY TO READ) – and the rulebook portion INCLUDING all optional rules are only 17 pages.

A 24 page “Ship Log” booklet with the scenario Roster Sheets for playing the scenarios in both English and Japanese, generic ship logs for making your own (as done in THE ROYAL NAVY) and a movement/attack log, all suitable for photocopying.



Game counters include all the ships and EXTRA ones too. Also torpedoes, smoke screens (NEW) , fires, decoys (NEW) , wrecks, fired markers (NEW) and starshells are included. Ships included are the YAMATO, MUTSU, NORTH CAROLINA, COLORADO, the battlecruiser LEXINGTON and more.



There are only a LIMITED NUMBER produced and will certainly BECOME A COLLECTOR’S ITEM.



Invasion 1066: Stamford Bridge is the second game in the Invasion 1066 series designed by Norm Smith. Originally published as Orri's Storm by Saxon Games, we have enhanced this great design by developing the rule set even further and providing new artwork by industry veteran Charles Kibler.



Just days after defeating an English army at Gate Fulford, Harald Hardrada, the Viking warrior king is caught by surprise at Stamford Bridge by a second English army.



Map scale is 50 meters per hex and the units vary in size from 100 to 250 men. The game is quick-playing and bloody with easy to understand mechanics. Historical touches such as berserker rage, Orri's storm, viking shield wall, army morale by troop type, leader loss, and arrow supply; it is all here in a very easy to play package.



Components:

11 x 17" map

140 die-cut counters

12 page rule booklet

2 player aids

ziploc bag



Originally publish in Japanese by Bonsai Games, Revolution Games brings Pacific Fury to the English speaking world.



Pacific Fury is a fast playing simulation covering the Solomons campaign in the South Pacific from August to November 1942. Pacific Fury is a game for two players: one controls the Japanese forces and the other controls the US forces (including RAN ships). The game starts on 7th August 1942, after the US Marines 1st Division landed on Guadalcanal and occupied the airfield there.



The game system features an abstract semi-hidden area movement system where both players must determine the timing and size of task forces during an operation. The American player starts with control of Guadalcanal, the Japanese must take it to win!



Play time is about 1 hour.







Components:

11 x 17" map

53 die-cut counters

8 page rule booklet

ziploc bag



Reviews



Ziploc Edition



Boxed Edition



The Battle of Pea Ridge was a critical engagement fought on March 8th and 9th 1862 between the Confederate Army of the West under Major General Earl Van Dorn and the Federal Army of the Southwest under Brigadier General Samuel Curtis.



In the winter of 1861, the Confederate army in Missouri, then commanded by Major General Sterling Price, had been chased back into the Boston Mountains of Arkansas. The first drive on St. Louis had been repulsed and Van Dorn was summoned to take command of the force and launch a new offensive into the heart of Missouri. Van Dorn, an Indian-fighting cavalryman by trade, arrived at the Rebel camp and even though he was quite ill (due to a fall into a river) he immediately roused the troops. He proposed to launch an immediate attack, despite the freezing weather and fatigued state of his troops. Van Dorn force-marched the army north and managed to pull off a classic Napoleonic stratagem - the “maneuver sur la derrieres”. He placed his army astride the line of communications of his enemy and by any normal military measure this should have been settled the issue for the two armies. But by doing so at such an ill-advised time and at such an inhuman pace the Rebel troops were little more than a frozen and exhausted armed mob when they finally reached their positions.



Brig. General Sam Curtis was not a man to be intimidated and he realized that he had a fighting chance, even in this seemingly impossible position. Perseverance and hard, smart fighting by men like Colonel Grenville Dodge and others turned what looked to be a potential disaster into a grand victory. The Battle of Pea Ridge secured for the Union all of Missouri and the northern part of Arkansas, resulting in approximately 85,000 square miles becoming Federal-controlled territory.



This is the second game in the Revolution Games series of American Civil War games. The first game, Stonewall’s Sword simulates the battle of Cedar Mountain in 1862 and is available from Revolution Games.



2 - 22 x 17 inch maps

176 - 5/8 inch counters

24 Page Rule Booklet

5 - Player Charts

2 - 6 Sided Dice

Game Box



2 - 22 x 17 inch maps

176 - 5/8 inch counters

24 Page Rule Booklet

5 - Player Charts

Ziploc Bag



Longstreet Attacks: The Second Day at Gettysburg is the third game in the Revolution Games series of American Civil War games. The first being Stonewall's Sword and the second being Thunder in the Ozarks.



Longstreet Attacks: The Second Day at Gettysburg simulates the fighting on July 2nd, 1863 during the second day of the Battle of Gettysburg and focuses on the southern portion of the battlefield. These engagements involved General Longstreet’s attack against Sickles’ positions, with troops from Hood’s and McLaws’ Divisions, assisted as well by Anderson’s Division of A.P. Hill’s Corps.



Pre-Order now and receive $10 off one Revolution Game.



*Excludes Thunder in the Ozarks and Iron Bottom Sound III



Boxed Edition



Ziploc Edition



Boxed Edition

1 – 22” x 34” map

2 – 5/8” countersheets

1 – Rulebook

5 – Player Charts

2 – Six-Sided Dice



Ziploc Edition

1 – 22” x 34” map

2 – 5/8” countersheets

1 – Rulebook

5 – Player Charts





SCENARIOS

The Round Tops (Tutorial) – a small, limited battle depicting the fighting around the Round Tops and which serves to teach the system to new players.



That Higher Ground (Historical) – the entire attack by Longstreet beginning at about 4:00 pm, using the historical deployment locations.



and 2 more in development.







